Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC):

12/23/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

12/11/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

XEC stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

