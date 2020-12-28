Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) versus Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Critical Comparison

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.57 $28.28 million $0.98 12.67 Quhuo $295.30 million 1.30 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resources Connection and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78% Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Quhuo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It offers on-demand food delivery solutions for industry customers; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing company; housekeeping solutions for long-term housing rental service providers; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

