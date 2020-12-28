Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. BidaskClub raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

QSR opened at $60.71 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

