Reviewing Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credit One Financial and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia -5.00% -8.22% -0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credit One Financial and National CineMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia $444.80 million 0.67 $36.10 million $0.47 8.02

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Credit One Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Credit One Financial and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 3 2 0 2.40

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $3.81, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Credit One Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit One Financial Company Profile

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product, as well as suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie.com, Noovie Shuffle, Name That Movie, Noovie Arcade, and Fantasy Movie League to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. The company offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It also operates search and discovery platform, under the brand name Noovie.com. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

