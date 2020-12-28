Reviewing NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSTREIT and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSTREIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.09 $55.66 million $0.80 63.30

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than NetSTREIT.

Dividends

NetSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NetSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NetSTREIT and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSTREIT 0 0 2 0 3.00 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

NetSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given NetSTREIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NetSTREIT is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of NetSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetSTREIT and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSTREIT N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 2.17% 4.19% 2.23%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats NetSTREIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

