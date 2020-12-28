Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXEEY shares. HSBC cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS RXEEY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Rexel has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.