Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report $18.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.87 million and the highest is $20.14 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.04 million to $110.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.77 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $112.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $176,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

