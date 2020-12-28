Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $85,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

