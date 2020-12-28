Ronen Faier Sells 279 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.41. The company had a trading volume of 813,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $335.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. 140166 initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

