Rotharium Tops 1-Day Volume of $128,275.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $128,275.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00130371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00192949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00321159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.