Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,243.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,137.50.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

