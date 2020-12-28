Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Sells $230,558.22 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $230,558.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

