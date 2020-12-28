Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 178.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 281,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

