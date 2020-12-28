Sabre (SABR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2020 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

12/16/2020 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

11/17/2020 – Sabre had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabre’s recently reported third-quarter 2020 results reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the third quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

11/9/2020 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabre’s recently reported third-quarter 2020 results reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the third quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

11/6/2020 – Sabre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – Sabre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 5,539,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Get Sabre Co alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.