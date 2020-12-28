Safe Haven Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $735,177.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

