San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years.

SJT stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

