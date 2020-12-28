Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) vs. Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Head to Head Comparison

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.06 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -3.22

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Sundance Energy 12.93% -8.72% -3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanchez Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sundance Energy has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.