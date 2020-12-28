Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Receives €6.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.48 ($7.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SHA opened at €6.66 ($7.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.14. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

