Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.52

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $833.57 million, a PE ratio of 281.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,712.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 140,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 135,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

