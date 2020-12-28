Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

nVent Electric stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.