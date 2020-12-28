Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam raised its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.43.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $158.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

