Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,275 Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Immatics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Immatics stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). Equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

