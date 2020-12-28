Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 310,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Target by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $6,003,593 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $175.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

