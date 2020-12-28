Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 6.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,254,000 after acquiring an additional 101,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CONMED by 139.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $87,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 87,952 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in CONMED by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the period.

CNMD opened at $112.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,189.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

