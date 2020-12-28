Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 338,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $34.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

