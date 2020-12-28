Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NYSE DDS opened at $57.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

