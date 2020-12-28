Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.72

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after acquiring an additional 494,417 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

