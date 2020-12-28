Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.36

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.36 and last traded at $127.90, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 713.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 303,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,620,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

