ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,664.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $17,664.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00045378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00049867 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,204,012 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,401 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

