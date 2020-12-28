SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $26,641.16 and $30.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

