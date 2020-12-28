Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant Sells 1,244 Shares

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Charles Fabrikant sold 2,742 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $114,204.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Charles Fabrikant sold 21,240 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $883,584.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66.

NYSE CKH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,444. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seacor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

