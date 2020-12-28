Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 5.8%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 5,515,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,403,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

