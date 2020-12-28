Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.98 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $43.63 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00301631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.02108291 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

