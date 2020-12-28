Sei Investments Co. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Blucora worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.06 on Monday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

