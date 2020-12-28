Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,635 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $110.18 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.