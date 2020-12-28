Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,753 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $121.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

