Sei Investments Co. Sells 51,276 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CMO opened at $5.80 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of $559.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.