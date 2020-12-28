Sei Investments Co. Takes $2.29 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of FROG opened at $68.82 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.14 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.73.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.