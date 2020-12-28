SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Up 6.1%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,203,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 311,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

