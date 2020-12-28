Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.78. Senseonics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 11,472 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.