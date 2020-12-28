Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report sales of $2.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $7.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SRTS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 142,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

