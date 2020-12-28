ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by 229.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $40.28 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

