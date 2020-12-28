Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.33

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1112675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sibanye Gold stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 272,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

