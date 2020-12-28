Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 716,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,105,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

