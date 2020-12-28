Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Head to Head Analysis

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.70 $35.96 million $2.33 10.13 Republic Bancorp $355.89 million 2.14 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24% Republic Bancorp 25.45% 10.45% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Republic Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Republic Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 41 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices. Republic Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

