Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 6.5%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $27.87. 1,635,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,393,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. BidaskClub cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

