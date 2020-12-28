Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

