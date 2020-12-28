Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Cap of $11.22 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and $441,914.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00613165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00150174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00326021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057288 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.