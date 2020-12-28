SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $18.04 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. ValuEngine upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. CIBC raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.