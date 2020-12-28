SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMBK. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

